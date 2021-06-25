Hybrid Inverters Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018 to 2028

The eco-friendly nature of hybrid inverters paired with their myriad of benefits, such as low cost, uninterruptible power supply, small size, and stringent government regulations, have been fostering the adoption of hybrid inverters. The rise in the clamor for solar inverters is upgrading the hybrid inverters market as hybrid inverters are a sustainable and an eco-friendly power back option, being highly capable of simultaneously managing inputs from solar panels as well as battery banks, and can also charge batteries with both electricity grid and solar panels.

Furthermore, the proliferating government initiatives to enhance the electrification rate in different parts of the world is expected to influence hybrid inverters market in a positive way, by creating vast opportunities for hybrids inverters’ vendors. The leading players in hybrid inverters market are eying rural homes mainly, as these areas remain untouched by electrification, and thereby offer huge opportunities for sales of economical and user-friendly hybrid inverters.

The growing adoption of solar inverters is creating a huge demand for hybrid inverters. Hybrid inverters are the mix of grid-tied inverters and off-grid inverters. Generally, hybrid inverters are independent of the grid, but they synchronize with the grid in case of consumption of low solar energy. Hybrid inverters have huge adoption in rural areas due to the less availability of power supply. Hybrid inverter is a cost-effective and seamless solution compared to the other inverters. Most of the hybrid inverters can be installed without a battery. It provides an option to install battery in later circumstances. Several developments in hybrid inverters with reference to technology is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the global hybrid inverter market during the forecast period.

Hybrid Inverters Market: Drivers and Challenges

The governmental initiatives to increase the adoption of hybrid inverters are expected to drive the growth of the global hybrid inverters market during the forecast period. The investment tax credit (ITC) or federal solar tax credit enables to deduct 30% of the cost of installation of solar energy system from federal taxes. This applies to both commercial and residential system. Similarly, Germany in 2011 initiated the Renewable Energy Sources Act to encourage the citizens to use renewable energy generation utilities. All these factors are expected to have a significant impact on the growth for global hybrid inverters market.

The technical factors restraining the growth of the global hybrid inverters market are less design flexibility when compared to other battery and PV inverters, less efficiency than the solar inverters. However, manufacturers are focusing on the improvement of the performance of hybrid inverters and are expected to overcome these challenges during the forecast period.

Hybrid Inverters Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Based on the Type of Application:

The hybrid inverter market is segmented based on the type of application i.e. commercial sector, residential sector, government sector and others.

Hybrid Inverter Market: Recent Developments

In July 2018, Schneider Electric, a leading player in energy management and automation successfully patented the new smart charge technology, i.e., Conext SW inverter. It initiates automatic battery charging and monitors excess power flow.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the hybrid inverters market are Schneider Electric, Advanced Energy, ABB, Growatt New Energy Technology, Delta Energy Systems, Redback Technologies, TABUCHI ELECTRIC, SOLAX POWER, Lavancha Renewable Energy, and SolarEdge Technologies, among others.

Regional Overview

The hybrid inverters market is segmented into regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and Middle East & Africa. The APEJ market is expected to hold a large share in the global market. The high adoption of solar technologies and initiatives from governments drive the demand for hybrid inverters in the region.

Regional analysis for hybrid inverters market includes development in the following regions:

North America Hybrid Inverters Market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Hybrid Inverters Market

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of LA

Europe Hybrid Inverters Market

EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

U.K.

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)

NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)

Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Hybrid Inverters Market

Japan Hybrid Inverters Market

APEJ Hybrid Inverters Market

Greater China

India

Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Hybrid Inverters Market

GCC Countries

Turkey

Iran

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

