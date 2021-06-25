Dairy Enzymes Market worth $734.6 Million by 2022

Chicago, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The dairy enzymes market was valued at USD 492.2 Million in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% from 2017, to reach USD 734.6 Million by 2022. The base year considered for the study is 2016, while the forecast period spans from 2017 to 2022. The basic objective of the report is to define, segment, and project the global market size of the market on the basis of type, source, application, and region. It also helps to understand the structure of the market by identifying its various segments. The other objectives include analyzing the opportunities in the market for the stakeholders and providing the competitive landscape of the market trends, and projecting the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for dairy enzymes during the forecast period as its economic importance has increased in the last decade. India and China are the main countries contributing to the high demand for dairy enzymes in this region. The region’s enhanced industrialized growth over the years, followed by improvements in the food & beverage industry, has opened up new opportunities for the market for dairy enzymes. The economic growth of the region, coupled with the increasing demand for nutritious dairy products is expected to fuel growth in the future. North America is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017, followed by Europe. The consumption of dairy enzymes has been dominant in developed regions such as North America and Europe due to the presence of a developed food processing industry. The significant presence of a large dairy industry offers the North American dairy enzymes market a prominent consumer base as well as growth prospects.

The major restraining factors for the growth of the dairy enzymes market are the high chances of respiratory problems in people and allergies to various dairy products, especially milk. Dairy allergy is one of the major restraints for the dairy industry and, in turn, for the market.

Companies such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), DSM (Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), and Kerry Group (Ireland) collectively account for a share of more than half of the market. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and North America. They also have manufacturing facilities across these regions and a strong distribution network.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst

Based on type, the microbial rennet segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Microbial rennet is considered vegetarian-friendly as the enzyme produced by the microorganism is not derived from animals. Moreover, microbial rennet is less expensive than animal rennet. These are the major factors driving the growth of the microbial rennet segment, worldwide.

The cheese segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Various microbes such as Aspergillus oryzae, Irpex, and Rhizomucor pusillus are extensively used for rennet production during the cheese making process. Most cheese producers expedite the curdling process with rennet, lactic acid, or plant-based enzymes from wild artichokes, fig leaves, safflowers, or melons. Other than plants and microbes, enzymes are also extracted from young ruminants.