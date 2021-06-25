Precision Viticulture Market worth $1,546.6 Million by 2022

Chicago, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The precision viticulture market is projected to reach USD 1,546.6 Million by 2022 from USD 1,014.0 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period. The availability of freeware geographical systems (GIS packages) with sophisticated functionality is expected to fuel the demand for precision viticulture technologies in the near future.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global market, in terms of value, in 2016, owing to the increasing awareness about precision viticulture practices. The wide acceptance and availability of guidance systems, especially in countries such as Australia & New Zealand, China, and India along with its growth potential is the major driver contributing to the penetration of the market in the Asia Pacific precision viticulture industry. The use of innovative precision viticulture technologies such as VitiCanopy monitors the growth and health of the vineyard, along with the use of new yield monitoring solutions such as HarvestMaster Sensor System HM570, Canlink Grape Yield Monitor 3000GRM, and Advanced Technology and Viticulture (ATV), are which drive the growth of the market in the region.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116965282

The key players in global precision viticulture market include John Deere (US), Trimble (US), Topcon (Japan), Deveron UAS (Canada), and TeeJet Technologies (US). Other players in the market include Groupe ICV (France), Tracmap (New Zealand), QuantisLabs (Hungary), Terranis (France), Ateknea Solutions (Spain), AHA Viticulture (Australia), and AG Leader Technology (US).

Based on application, the market has been segmented into yield monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, farm labor management, financial management, and others which include demand forecasting, customer management, and profit center analysis. The yield monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share of the global market in 2016. Yield monitoring provides winegrowers information about weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers which may affect the overall grain production. There are two approaches in yield monitoring, namely, on-farm yield monitoring and off-farm yield monitoring. On-farm yield monitoring is used to generate digital maps of vineyards, and the year-on-year trends could be used to improve farm management decisions and, ultimately, crop productivity. It also has various functions such as variety tracking, moisture tracking, and load tracking. The off-farm yield monitoring is generally applied for larger vineyards to reduce manpower and enable easy monitoring.

Based on product/service, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The hardware segment is categorized into two types, namely, automation & control system and sensing & monitoring devices. Global positioning system (GPS)/global navigation satellite system (GNSS) devices accounted for the largest share of all the automation & control systems as GPS receivers are among the most widely used devices in many applications such as monitoring, mapping, and variable rate application (VRA). These devices are expected to grow at an average rate owing to their wide adoption in precision farming.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=116965282