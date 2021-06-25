Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6% Through 2030

Adoption of moisture curing adhesives is significantly high in a wide range of industrial applications such as wood working, construction, and automotive, besides others. This is mainly providing impetus to market growth, opines the Fact.MR report.

The study projects that, growing awareness about the environmental impact of urethane-based moisture curing adhesives will influence major trends in the market over the coming years. Manufacturers are likely to turn to advanced technologies to develop bio-based and environment-safer alternatives to their offerings in order to win in global markets.

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market: Segmentation

The study offers a detailed estimation and outlook of the moisture curing adhesives market based on composition, end-use industry, and region.

Composition

Silicone

Polyolefin

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

End-use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Textiles

Wood Working

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Use in Medical Devices to Trigger Demand; Bio-based Alternatives Open New Opportunities

Growing application of moisture curing adhesives in the medical devices industry is opening new avenues of growth for market players. Increasing demand for moisture curing adhesives in this industry is mainly attributed to the rise in their adoption as a replacement for traditional fasteners used in medical devices.

