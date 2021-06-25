How will Changing Trends Impact the Marine Adhesives Market?

Increasing use of marine adhesives to bond metal, composite, and plastic components is expected to propel market growth, finds Fact.MR. Marine adhesives display higher bonding strength, elasticity, greater absorption of vibrations and impact, strong affinity with paints, and resistance to UV rays. These factors, along with their high compatibility with environmental factors such as exposure to moisture and water, make marine adhesives a viable option for varied uses.

Marine adhesives are extensively used in the construction and repair of naval vessels such as commercial boats, cruise ships, yachts, leisure boats, and ferries. They are also used to enhance durability, strength, stability, and water resistance to bonds in decks, windows, portholes, spider hulls, and inflatables. Increasing popularity of underwater adventure sports along with luxurious cruise tours is expected to surge the growth of the marine adhesives market over the coming years.

marine adhesives market regional analysis

Marine Adhesives Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the marine adhesives market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by resin, application, vessel type, and key region.

Resin

  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Silicone
  • Others

Application

  • Frame to Hull Bonding
  • Window Sealing
  • Deck and Hatch Sealing
  • Below the Waterline
  • Above the Waterline
  • Others

Vessel Type

  • Luxury Cruise
  • Passenger Ships
  • Cargo Ships
  • Boats
  • Others

Increased Research & Development Efforts to Boost Growth

Players are focused on creating marine adhesives that offer better strength and efficiency. They are working on innovating and developing adhesives that can be used in varying temperature ranges. Increased spending on leisure activities has contributed to the growth of the marine sector, which is directly aiding the marine adhesives market. Popularity of underwater sports has increased opportunities for players due to rising equipment innovations. Players are now focused on launching innovative and advanced products. In April 2020, Hexcel launched the HexBond 679 adhesive film, which boasts of containing low temperature quick cure properties.

Some of the key players in the global marine adhesives market are Engineered Bonding Solutions, Henkel, 3M, Sika, ITW, Ashland, LORD Corporation, Scott Bader, Permabond, Bostik, H. B. Fuller, Huntsman, Anabond, Gurit, Master Bond, Hernon Manufacturing, Parson Adhesives, Chemique Adhesives & Sealants, MAPEI, and Gougeon Brothers.

