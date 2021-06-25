Rising Demand from Paper & Packaging Industry to Boost Growth of Low VOC Adhesives Market Through 2030

Posted on 2021-06-25 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Hot-melt adhesives are finding increased application in various packaging industries, propelling demand in the overall low VOC adhesives market, according to a recent report published by Fact.MR.

Hot-melt adhesives are cost-effective and provide resistance to water and moist surfaces, which makes them a popular adhesive type. Industrial packaging and manufacturing firms are increasingly adopting hot melt adhesives owing to these advantages. Consumer goods, packaging, and personal hygiene product manufacturers are preferring these as they have features such as fast bonding in seconds. Other than this, construction, book binding, labelling tapes, and automotive sectors are increasingly adopting hot-melt adhesives.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5414

The trend of achieving cost-effectiveness through reduced consumption of hot-melt adhesive application per coat is responsible for surge in demand in various industries, including packaging, labeling, and personal hygiene products.

low voc adhesives market regional analysis

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5414

Low VOC Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global low VOC adhesives market in terms of technology, composition, end user, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market, and their influence on the growth prospects of the global low VOC adhesives market.

Technology

  • Water-based
  • Hot-melt
  • Reactive

Composition

  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)
  • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
  • Polyacrylic Ester (PAE)
  • Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)
  • Others

End-use Industry

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Consumer Goods
  • Woodworking
  • Packaging
  • Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5414

Some of the key players in the global low VOC adhesives market are:

  • 3M,
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.,
  • Ashland,
  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • Huntsman Corporation.
  • LORD Corporation,
  •  Wacker Chemie,
  • SCIGRIP,
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd.,
  • Franklin International,
  • ARDEX Group, and
  • Permabond LLC.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/10/1928090/0/en/Global-Magnesium-Sulphate-Market-to-Undergo-a-Paradigm-Shift-in-Nutraceuticals-Reveals-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution