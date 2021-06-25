Rising Demand from Paper & Packaging Industry to Boost Growth of Low VOC Adhesives Market Through 2030

Hot-melt adhesives are finding increased application in various packaging industries, propelling demand in the overall low VOC adhesives market, according to a recent report published by Fact.MR.

Hot-melt adhesives are cost-effective and provide resistance to water and moist surfaces, which makes them a popular adhesive type. Industrial packaging and manufacturing firms are increasingly adopting hot melt adhesives owing to these advantages. Consumer goods, packaging, and personal hygiene product manufacturers are preferring these as they have features such as fast bonding in seconds. Other than this, construction, book binding, labelling tapes, and automotive sectors are increasingly adopting hot-melt adhesives.

The trend of achieving cost-effectiveness through reduced consumption of hot-melt adhesive application per coat is responsible for surge in demand in various industries, including packaging, labeling, and personal hygiene products.

Low VOC Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global low VOC adhesives market in terms of technology, composition, end user, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market, and their influence on the growth prospects of the global low VOC adhesives market.

Technology

Water-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Composition

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyacrylic Ester (PAE)

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)

Others

End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Woodworking

Packaging

Others

Some of the key players in the global low VOC adhesives market are:

3M,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

Ashland,

H.B. Fuller Company

Huntsman Corporation.

LORD Corporation,

Wacker Chemie,

SCIGRIP,

Pidilite Industries Ltd.,

Franklin International,

ARDEX Group, and

Permabond LLC.

