Global Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market to Rise at a Steady CAGR of 5% Through 2030

Rising need for medical equipment and devices due to surge in patients following the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for cables and leads for medical equipment, finds Fact.MR. Cables and leads are key elements in medical equipment that is used in laboratories, operating rooms, and monitoring systems.

Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases has caused growth in usage of ECG equipment and accessories, fuelling demand for cables and leads. With rising concerns regarding infection control and transmission, medical centers are opting to use disposable medical equipment, increasing demand for cables and leads for medical equipment in the healthcare industry.

The global cables and leads for medical equipment market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of around 5% through 2030.

Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the cables and leads for medical equipment market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application, end user, and key region.

Product

  • Cables
  • Leads

Application

  • Pacemakers
  • Defibrillators
  • EEG
  • ECG

End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Care Centres
  • Academic Research Institutes
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Others

Some of the key players in the cables and leads for medical equipment market are 3M Company, Curbell Medical Products Inc., Schiller Americas Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., ConMed Corporation, LivaNova Plc., and Abbott Laboratories.

