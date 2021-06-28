Post-harvest Treatment Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The post-harvest treatment market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.In the agricultural industry, post-harvest handling is a critical stage of the overall crop production process. The harvested products are metabolically active and undergoing various ripening and senescence processes, which need to be controlled for prolonged post-harvest quality of the produce. The increasing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables and the rise in the trade of such produce are projected to drive the market growth for post-harvest treatment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256316169

Key post-harvest treatment market players include Decco (US), JBT (US), Pace International LLC (US), Xeda International (France), Agrofresh (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Bayer (Germany), Citrosol (Spain), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Futureco Bioscience (Spain), Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF (Germany), Sensitech Inc (US), Post-Harvest Solutions (New Zealand), Janssen PMP (Belgium), Colin Campbell Pty Ltd (Australia), Valent Biosciences (USA), and RPM International (US).

Product launches, expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships were the dominant strategies adopted by major players. These strategies have helped them to increase their presence in different regions.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is one of the leaders in providing technology solutions to the food processing and air transportation industries. The company majorly operates through three segments, which include JBT FoodTech, JBT AeroTech, and Automated Systems. JBT offers its post-harvest treatment products under the JBT FoodTech segment. JBT launched Sta-Fresh 2850, which is a certified coating for organic fruits. It provides supershine, blush, and moisture control features. The development is aligned with the growing demand for organic fruits and vegetables, which creates has led to an increasing need for the treatment of fruit and vegetable produce with organic products.

Another major player, AgroFresh (US) is a global leader in advanced technologies for food preservation and waste reduction. The company offers technologies such as pre-harvest, post-harvest, equipment, and monitoring & analytics for crop protection. It also provides floriculture products for ornamentals/fresh flowers. For crop protection, it offers fungicides, waxes & coatings, and ethylene blockers. AgroFresh is a globally recognized company for quality management. The company is increasingly inclined to make investments in R&D activities. It has nine R&D and technical service & development centers across the globe. In 2018, AgroFresh’s post-harvest technology, SmartFresh InBox, was registered in the US, thereby enhancing the company’s business in the country. In addition, the company has announced its collaboration with Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A Inc., which is a producer, marketer, and distributor of fresh-cut fruits & vegetables, to promote its RipeLock quality systems for consumers across North America.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=256316169

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables from the developed regions. Countries such as India and China are the major producers of fresh fruits and vegetables, which is exported across the globe. This presents profitable opportunities for manufacturers in the post-harvest treatment market in the region.