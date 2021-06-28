Bamboo Furniture Market Study By Type, Trends, Applications & Regional Demand, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Bamboo Furniture Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global bamboo furniture market size is anticipated to touch USD 14.38 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing expenditure on sustainable raw materials for furniture products. Bamboo is known to absorb nearly 40% of the CO2 and, in turn, releases almost 35% of the oxygen, thus, improving the quality of air. Growing awareness about the benefits of bamboo as a raw material in furniture making is driving the market growth.

Key Players:

Jiangxi Feiyu Industry Co. Ltd.

Moso International B.V

Hadicomex VietHa Jsc.

Ole Bamboo

Tanyee Company Ltd.

Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co. Ltd.

CBG Bamboo

Greenington LLC

Growth Drivers:

Residential application is the major driver of the market. Further, bamboo is known to offer aesthetically appealing looks to furniture items and gaining traction as a wood alternative owing to its durability, enhanced strength and wide availability. Additionally, increasing environmental concern among companies involved in wood processing is propelling the adoption of bamboo material.

Bamboo is used in various commercial places such as offices, hotels and other places besides housing units. The trend of using eco-friendly furniture is gaining traction among commercial complexes. Growing preferences by consumers for organic and aesthetically appealing interior design is anticipated to fuel the demand for bamboo furniture during the forecast period.

Bamboo is being widely incorporated in the design for flooring, woven wallpapers and accessories for bathroom. Its properties such as lightweight and sustainability are making it an ideal choice in both commercial and residential sectors. Few of the most common furniture made of bamboo are laminated forms, bamboo boards and strips.

Type Outlook:

Chairs & Tables

Stools

Beds

Others

Among product type, bamboo stools held the largest bamboo furniture market share of around 44% in the year 2018. Growing product applications for both indoors and outdoors are attributing to this growth. In order to make contemporary design, commercial complexes including bars, café and restaurants increasingly prefer bamboo. This has led to a rise in investment by manufacturers in research & development. For example, Foter provides a variety of bar stools made up of bamboo for both commercial and residential applications.

On the other hand, furniture such as cabinets, chairs, tables and dressers are projected to register considerable growth over the next few years. Growing awareness about benefits provides by bamboo product resistant to shrinking and swellings are bolstering its demand in interior décor. Further, manufacturers are also focusing on introducing bamboo furniture made with innovative design with the use of composite materials.

End-Use Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Regional Outlook:

Among regions, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of around 59% in the year 2018. The region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast duration. Growing demand from Far East countries and China is attributing to regional growth. Rising urbanization coupled with growing expenditure on home décor is driving the demand in the Chinese market. Furniture such as bamboo chairs, beach beds and rattan chairs are getting increasingly popular in China. Additionally, the country is one of the major bamboo producers.

