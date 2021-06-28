PH Meters Market Recent Developments and Technological Advancements, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pH Meters Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global pH Meters Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the introductions in technologies, favorable regulations and need to control waterborne diseases conditions. pH meter is an instrument that measures acidity or alkalinity of a solution. Basically, it consists of a voltmeter that is attached to a pH-responsive electrode and a reference electrode. pH is measured with the help of pH indicators in the form of a solution, pH strips or potentiometric method. It works by measuring potential difference between known reference electrode and measuring pH electrode.

Key Players:

Danaher Corporation

Hanna Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Metrohm USA

Mettler Toledo

Horiba

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ph-meters-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The potential of pH electrode varies on the concentration of hydronium ions. Precisely, a pH meter is an accurate voltmeter connected to pH and reference electrodes, which is scaled in a way that displays ready pH value. The applications of pH meters can be found in industries like laboratory, food science and pharmaceutical, among others. Technological modernizations and portable design in pH meters are the main reasons driving pH meters market.

The major driver of the market is the strict regulations on water quality. Various environmental agencies and water governing organizations in respective countries have set certain limits to ensure that water distribution agencies supply high-quality drinking water to public. Government of different nations have also set drinking water quality parameters.

Drinking water contains harmful substances and hence water distribution agencies are responsible to supply proper purified water from sources. Since different countries follow different set of parameters, there is no universally accepted international standards for pure drinking water. The permitted concentration of individual pollutant constituent may vary five times from the standard set from one nation to another.

The recent trend gaining momentum in pH meters industry is calibration-free pH meter. The cleaning of probes and electrodes is one of the major challenges for the industry. This increases the total cost and time required for the maintenance of pH meters. The exact measurement of pH levels also requires skilled technicians who spend maximum time maintaining and calibrating pH electrodes, which leads to extra cost and manpower. The complex process mostly introduces technical issues and human errors. However, challenges concerning the use of pH meters like electrode drift, sample contamination and inaccurate measurement are expected to restrain the adoption of pH meters rate in most industrial practices. Lack of awareness regarding importance of pH meters in emerging nations will continue to obstruct the growth of pH meters industry.

Product Outlook:

Bench top pH meters

Portable pH meters

Continuous pH meters

End-Use Outlook:

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Environmental Research and Pollution Control

Food Science

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, pH meters market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the market in the coming years due to strict regulations regarding the quality of drinking water, existence of various industries that use pH meters and growing research activities in pharma sector.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/