Food & Beverage Segment is Set to Dominate the Oleoresins Market from 2019 to 2025

The global oleoresins market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Oleoresins are botanical extracts of essential oils and resin constituents. They form the flavor and aromatic profile of the plant from which they are extracted. Oleoresins are volatile or non-volatile compounds obtained from spices using solvents. They prove to be more shelf-stable than the whole spice and can be custom-made to suit the requirements of the buyers.

They are mainly used in processed foods such as soups, sauces, dressings, cheeses, chutneys, confectionery products, snacks, processed meat & seafood, baked food, processed vegetables, other dairy products, and beverages. Oleoresins are botanical extracts of essential oils and resin constituents.

The rising trend of using natural flavors in processed food and an increasing number of QSRs have led to a surge in demand for oleoresins. The rise in awareness regarding the side-effects of synthetic flavors and health benefits offered by phytomedicines and herbal extracts has significantly driven the growth of the market.

The market is estimated to be dominated by the food & beverage segment from 2019 to 2025.

Among the different applications of plant extracts, the market is estimated to be dominated by the food & beverages segment from 2019 to 2025, owing to the wide usage of oleoresins that provide a natural flavor and fragrance in confectioneries and beverages. Awareness among consumers about the benefits of consuming products infused with natural ingredients such as oleoresins is on the rise. Along with this, the rising awareness of the ill-effects of heavy doses of allopathic medicine, an increase in antibiotic allergies among people, growth in the vegan population, and busy lifestyles drive the growth of this application.

Key players in this market include Akay Group (India), Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), AVT Naturals (India), Givaudan (Switzerland), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Ungerer & Company (US), Kancor Ingredients Ltd. (India), Plant Lipids (India), Kalsec Inc.(US), Gazignaire (France), and Universal Oleoresins (India).

