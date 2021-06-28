Organic Shampoo Market Revenue Forecast by Regions 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Organic Shampoo market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Organic Shampoo market within the upcoming years.

The global organic shampoo market size is expected to register revenue of USD 1.4 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2025. This market growth can be associated with increasing popularity of organic products among the millennial population.

Around 40% of millennials prefer the usage of organic or natural hair care products while 59% prefer the usage of non-synthetic ingredients. Moreover, shifting trend for the purchase of beauty products through online mode has influenced the manufacturers to develop their website to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Additionally, rising influence of e-commerce portals like Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart, and Flipkart is anticipated to drive the market growth for organic shampoos in the upcoming years.

The supermarkets/ hypermarkets segment held the largest share of 56.02% in the global market owing to features like physical verification of the product before making the purchase decision. In addition, promotional campaigns are being undertaken by the manufacturers in such stores for creating brand awareness among the consumers. The online segment of distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to rising usage of internet and smartphones. Manufacturers have also started selling their products through their official websites to penetrate deeper into the markets across developing regions like APAC and MEA.

North America held the largest share of 34.8% across the global market due to increasing preference for personal care and beauty care products. Moreover, governments in this region have stated frameworks for the manufacturing of such organic shampoos. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate with CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2025. In addition, 55% of the overall consumers from India prefer using organic shampoos over other shampoos.

Top Key Players of Organic Shampoo Market:

John Master’s Organic; Perse Beauty Inc.; Rahua Classics; and Art Naturals.

