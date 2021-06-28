Widespread Automation In All Sectors Boosts Sales In Helical Gear Market

Emerging Utilization in Several Industries

Gears are an important part of machines and systems. Helical gears are one of the most common gears used in transmission systems. Helical gears are slightly modified spur gears.

Like spur gears, helical gears are applied with different forces at the speed of the rotating axle and the teeth are aligned at a spiral angle.

This tilt helps to take axial thrust in one direction. This increases the contact area by increasing the tooth length compared to spur gears of the same width.

Helical gears are very commonly used because they are less noisy. Combine several helical gears to design complex machines.

Due to the growth of the industrial sector and the progress of urbanization, the demand for helical gears from various industries has skyrocketed in recent years.

Various multinationals are looking to the Asia-Pacific region in anticipation of increased demand from the construction and agriculture industries.

The steady expansion of the construction industry will increase demand for automobiles and increase sales of helical gears. Complex machinery and equipment in all other sectors, including construction, agriculture, healthcare and electronics, requires complex gearing and is driving the helical gear market.

Developing Economies to Continue Dominance

Regional demand for helical gears varies around the world. However, due to the widespread use of gears such as helical gears in North America, significant growth is expected over the next few years.

A major concern in the US automotive industry is intensifying competition between established players and new entrants. In terms of regions, the helical gear market is divided into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Significant growth in the automotive industry and strong growth in automation in almost every sector are key drivers of the helical gear market in the Asia Pacific region.

Manufacturing in China and India is showing strong growth in the region. Some of the major market players in the helical gear market are Eaton Corporation Plc.

Bharat Gears Limited, GKN Plc. , Showa Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Linamar Corporation, NSK Limited, Univance Corporation, and other prominent players.

Widespread Popularity of Automation in Every Sector to Boost Helical Gear Sales

The helical gears market is driven by growing demand for advanced acceleration, an increase in the production of vehicles, mainly in the Asia Pacific region and low carbon footprint.

With beaming growth in the helical gear market, mining and construction industries are heavily benefitting by the popularity of helical gears because of its utilization in nearly all major or minor machineries. Due to these factors, the helical gear market is anticipated to depict a healthy growth in the near future.

Automotive is one of the key industries that deploy helical gear in applications such as engines, transmissions, drive train, etc. Helical gear market for automotive sector is soaring globally because of their widespread use in nearly every sector.

The automotive sector in the developing economies, such as India and China, has grown rapidly, accounting for a healthy growth rate for helical gear market.

OEM segment that dominates the global market alone

The helical gear market is divided based on product type, end user, sales channel, and region. Product types include cross helical gears and double helical gears.

Double helical gears are further divided into two categories, one with a gap between the helices and the other with no gap between the helices (herringbone gear). Of the two helical gear product types, cross helical gears are reported to have the top share of sales.

Based on end users, the helical gear market is divided into the automotive, process industry, energy, A & D, electrical appliances, construction and mining industries.

The automotive helical gear segment is expected to show strong growth in the near future. Depending on the sales channel, the helical gear market can be divided into two types: OEM and aftermarket. However, the OEM market is very dominant compared to the aftermarket.

