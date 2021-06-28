Soft Coffee Pods Market Professional Survey and In-Depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2029

The Global Dietary Supplements Industry Current Scenario and Outlook

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has brought significant challenges for various industries across the globe. Stringent restrictions on movement, production, supply of raw materials, and limited stocks have affected the growth of businesses to a great extent.However, with the roll out of the vaccination process in countries like the U.S., the U.K., China, India, and Germany, manufacturers are gaining momentum in terms of production and sales.

Due to the negative after-effects of the pandemic, dietary supplements are gaining more importance as they provide additional nutrient support and foster a speedy recovery in COVID-19 patients. Increasing emphasis on the benefits derived from such supplements will further drive the global dietary supplements industry.

Over the past two years, coffee consumption has dramatically increased. The same growth has also been observed in the demand for gourmet coffee. The availability of choices from multiple brands and high quality beans has been driving the growth of the coffee market. Unlike the growth of the overall coffee market, the coffee pods market has not seen a major change. Consumer preference for coffee pods has been tarnished due to the high environmental footprint of used coffee pods.

Concerns involving coffee pods has also been expressed by regulatory bodies and manufacturers. To alleviate the factors leading to a loss in the market, manufacturers have embraced the usage of compostable coffee pods. Key players in the market are the forerunners for the movement. The adoption of sustainable coffee pods by manufacturers is likely to boost the future prospects of the coffee pods landscape, and help alter consumer perception regarding coffee pods.

Market Segmentation

Region Product Type Caffeine Content Roast Type Flavour Distribution Channel North America Soft Pods Regular Dark Regular Business to Business Latin America Hard Pods Decaffeinated Medium Flavoured Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Europe Light Speciality Stores Asia Pacific Food & Drink Specialty The Middle East and Africa Independent Retail e-Commerce

Cannabis-infused Coffee Pods to Help in Sustained Growth

With the legalization of cannabis usage in some countries, the global food and beverage industry has seen multiple new innovations. One of the recent innovations in the coffee industry is the introduction of cannabis-infused coffee pods. These cannabis-infused coffee pods are reported to have the same effects when brewed at home, just like café-brewed cannabis coffee. Brew at home cannabis coffee pods have become popular due to the stigma involved with the public consumption of cannabis coffee. The legalization of cannabis in the global market can help the growth of the cannabis-infused coffee pods, and, in turn, help sustain the growth of the coffee pods market.

Fluctuations in Coffee Production to Favor Cannabis Coffee Pods Sales

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), coffee production across the globe, which was estimated at ~169 million, 60 kilograms bags in the year 2018-19, is likely to decrease slightly in 2019-2020, primarily due to Brazil’s Arabica trees entering the off year of the biennial production cycle. The market for coffee beans is likely to sustain moderate growth in the global market for the year 2019. But as per the trend previously seen in the coffee market, the coffee market is expected to show a bullish rebound trend after the drop in 2019. The deficit in the demand and supply of traditional coffee is likely to complement the growth of new cannabis-infused coffee and beverages, which will, in turn, benefit the growing trend of cannabis-infused coffee pods.

