Pulse Ingredients Market worth $21.6 billion by 2023

The report “Pulse Ingredients Market by Type (Pulse Flours, Pulse Starch, Pulse Proteins, and Pulse Fibers & Grits), Source (Lentils, Peas, Beans, and Chickpeas), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, and Others), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023″ The market for pulse ingredients is estimated at USD 17.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023, to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2023. The growth of the pulse ingredients market is driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods in the food industry. The rise in demand from applications such as snack foods and extruded food products such as pasta and noodles and the rising consumer preferences for gluten-free products are factors driving the demand for pulse ingredients.

The food & beverages segment is projected to be the largest revenue contributor in the pulse ingredients market during the forecast period.

The food & beverage segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the pulse ingredients market in 2018. Pulse ingredients are widely used in food products such as meal & meal centers, followed by soups, sauces, seasonings, snacks, fruits & vegetables, processed fish, meat, egg products, and bakery & confectionery products. The growth of the pulse ingredients market is driven by the rising demand for clean-label products, thereby helping manufacturers to meet the nutritional and clean-label requirements for high-moisture applications, and consequently increase the protein levels in these products.

The pulse flours segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The pulse flour segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. These flours have different content levels of starch and protein to meet the requirements of food manufacturers in different applications. These flours enable food manufacturers and retailers to produce food products that are highly nutritious, protein-fortified, have a low-glycemic-index, and are gluten-free.

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast. Factors influencing the dominance of the region in the market include high demand for convenience foods, higher per capita consumption of baked goods, and the presence of major players in these regions. The market in the region is driven by the growing demand for convenience foods, baked goods, high-protein products, consumer preference for vegan and vegetarian diet, and changing lifestyle trends in the region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the pulse ingredients market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Ingredion (US), Roquette Frères (France), Emsland Group (Germany), The Scoular Company (US), and ADM (US).

