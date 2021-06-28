Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the NPK Fertilizers Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —The report “NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) Market by Application (Bakery Products, Meat & Meat Products, Dairy Products, and Beverages), Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Others), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023″ The NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The market is driven by the rise in consumption of meat & dairy products and increasing awareness about the quality of food products.

The phosphorus segment is estimated to be the largest in 2018

The NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market, by type, is expected to be dominated by the phosphorus segment. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment. The properties of phosphorus such as promoting the preservation and adding desired textures, colors, and flavors in food products at a low cost are responsible for its growing use as a partial replacement for expensive traditional food additives.

Powder segment set to dominate the market by 2023

The NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market, by form, is projected to be dominated by the powder segment during the forecast period. The high growth is not only attributed to this form being easy to use but also to the uniform consistency it provides to processed foods, while not altering their desired texture.

The bakery products segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

The bakery products segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, by application, during the forecast period. On a global level, the extensive usage of NPK fertilizers (food-grade) in bakery products to reduce the cost is expected to drive the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The high growth is attributed to the changing food consumption patterns owing to rising income and urbanization, especially in South Asian countries. Further, growth can be attributed to the increasing urbanization in the region, resulting in a growing demand for food security and quality food. Food manufacturers are expected to use NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) as a substitute for regular additives due to their cost-effectiveness and to reduce the final cost of food products, as most countries in the region are price-sensitive.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of the profiles of leading manufacturers such as include Borealis AG (Austria), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Yara International ASA (Norway), Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Brazil), and Agrium Inc. (Canada). Furthermore, The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), EuroChem (Switzerland), PotashCorp (Canda), K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Alltech (US), PhosAgro (Russia), Haifa Chemicals (Israel), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), and SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz (Germany) are the other players that hold a significant share in the NPK fertilizers (feed-grade and food-grade) market.

