Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market: Cancer Awareness Initiatives Undertaken By Governments

[134 pages Report] The aspiration and biopsy needles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 1,272 Million by 2024 from USD 894 Million in 2019.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the aspiration and biopsy needle market.

By site, the breast segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

On the basis of site, the aspiration needles market is segmented into breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, kidney, and bone & bone marrow. In 2019, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, growing awareness about the disease, and increasing research activity pertaining to breast screening and diagnosis.

Image-guided procedures accounted for the largest share of the Biopsy Needles Market, by procedure

On the basis of procedure, the Aspiration Needles Market is segmented into image-guided procedures (ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, and other image-guided procedures) and nonimage-guided procedures. Image-guided procedures accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018, primarily due to the provision of accuracy provided by it in locating the mass of cells and liquid hence helping it in accuracy for diagnosis.

North America accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market in 2019

This report covers the biopsy needles market across four major geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America commanded the largest share of the fine needle aspiration market in 2019. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer in the US and Canada and cancer awareness initiatives undertaken by local governments and global health organizations in the North America region are the key factors driving market growth.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market are CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Argon Medical Devices, Inc (US), INRAD Inc. (US), Somatex Medical Technologies (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), Remington Medical (US), HAKKO CO.,LTD (Japan), and Merit Medical Systems (US)