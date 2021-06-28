Demand for Dry Onion in Form of Flakes to Surpass US$ 1,900 Million by 2022 end

Dry onion produced by removing the moisture from the onion is gaining traction among consumers, restaurants and food chains. By removing the moisture from onions, it becomes easier to preserve onion for a long time. Manufacturers are providing dry onion in form of flakes, granules, powder, etc.

Food processing companies are moving towards using natural ingredients and colors in the processed food, hence, these companies are also demanding dry onions on a large scale. Consumers are also shifting from using fresh onions to dry onions as it offers various health benefits. It also includes potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Moreover, it contains very less fat, sodium, and calories. Enhancing the flavor of various foods and offering benefit of long-term storage, dry onions are increasingly being used as a substitute for fresh onions.

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global dry onion market is likely to experience robust growth. The market is estimated to register 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. The benefit of preserving the onion for a long time after drying is of the biggest factors resulting in the increased demand for dry onion. Moreover, dry onions are also being used to produce dry onion powder as an ingredient in various foods. Food processing industry is also using dry onions as an ingredient in ready-to-eat products, sauces, soup powders, etc. Below insights show how the global dry onion market will perform in the coming years.

Market Taxonomy

Form Flakes

Powder

Granules

Minced

Other Forms Drying Process Air Drying

Freeze Drying

Vacuum Drying

Other Drying Processes Application Type Culinary

Soups

Sauces

Salad Dressings

Snacks & Convenience Food

Bakery Products

Fast Food Restaurant Chains

Meat & Poultry Products

Other Applications

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for dry onion, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd, Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd, Cascade Specialties Inc., Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt. Ltd, Daksh Foods, Pardes Dehydration, Shreeji Dehydrate, and Foodchem International Corporation.

