Demand for Dry Onion in Form of Flakes to Surpass US$ 1,900 Million by 2022 end

Posted on 2021-06-28 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Dry onion produced by removing the moisture from the onion is gaining traction among consumers, restaurants and food chains. By removing the moisture from onions, it becomes easier to preserve onion for a long time. Manufacturers are providing dry onion in form of flakes, granules, powder, etc.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=294

Food processing companies are moving towards using natural ingredients and colors in the processed food, hence, these companies are also demanding dry onions on a large scale. Consumers are also shifting from using fresh onions to dry onions as it offers various health benefits. It also includes potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Moreover, it contains very less fat, sodium, and calories. Enhancing the flavor of various foods and offering benefit of long-term storage, dry onions are increasingly being used as a substitute for fresh onions.

Global Dry Onion Market.jpg

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global dry onion market is likely to experience robust growth. The market is estimated to register 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. The benefit of preserving the onion for a long time after drying is of the biggest factors resulting in the increased demand for dry onion. Moreover, dry onions are also being used to produce dry onion powder as an ingredient in various foods. Food processing industry is also using dry onions as an ingredient in ready-to-eat products, sauces, soup powders, etc. Below insights show how the global dry onion market will perform in the coming years.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=294

Market Taxonomy

Form
  • Flakes
  • Powder
  • Granules
  • Minced
  • Other Forms
Drying Process
  • Air Drying
  • Freeze Drying
  • Vacuum Drying
  • Other Drying Processes
Application Type
  • Culinary
  • Soups
  • Sauces
  • Salad Dressings
  • Snacks & Convenience Food
  • Bakery Products
  • Fast Food Restaurant Chains
  • Meat & Poultry Products
  • Other Applications

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/294

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for dry onion, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd, Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd, Cascade Specialties Inc., Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt. Ltd, Daksh Foods, Pardes Dehydration, Shreeji Dehydrate, and Foodchem International Corporation.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/13/1901119/0/en/Increasing-Awareness-Holds-the-Future-of-Baru-Nuts-Market-Says-Fact-MR-s-New-Report.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution