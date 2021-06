Global Frozen Potato Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% Through 2022

Potato is consumed in fresh and processed form globally. Frozen potato is a type of processed potato available in a variety of product type. Majorly consumed frozen potato products are french fries, mashed, sweet potatoes, buttered, baked, stuffed and topped. These frozen potato products are already being consumed on a large scale in developed countries, however, frozen potato products are also gaining popularity developing countries.

Manufacturers are providing packed frozen potatoes in various forms, which just needs to be deep fried before consumption. The biggest benefit of frozen potato is it saves cooking time, offering convenience. Manufacturers are also using high-tech machinery to manufacture a variety of frozen potato. Innovative packaging and storing technology are also being focused on by the manufacturers. Frozen potatoes are also witnessing highest demand form quick service restaurants. Moreover, these restaurants are also expanding their business globally.

However, the high price of frozen potato and increasing health consciousness among consumers are some of the factors hampering the growth of frozen potato market globally.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global frozen potato market is expected to see moderate growth. The market is projected to register 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Owing to the growth in consumption of fast food the demand for frozen potatoes is also rising. Expansion of quick service restaurants is also resulting in the rising demand for frozen potato. Following insights show how the global frozen potato market will perform in the next five years.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Fries

Wedges

Stuffed

Chunks

Slices

Dices

Baked

others End User Commercial

Residential Distribution channel Modern Trade

Grocery Shops

Convenience Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

The report also provides a detailed profile on some of the key market players in the global market for frozen potato, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as McCain Foods, Lamb-Weston Holdings, Inc., J.R. Simplot Co., Aviko Holding BV, American Lorain Corp, Agrarfrost Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Agristo NV, Kraft Heinz Co., Himalya International Ltd, and Pohjolan Peruna Oy.

