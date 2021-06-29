Face Yoga Expands its Offering to Australia and the UK

New York, USA, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Face yoga the innovative platform offering facial exercises for men and women now expanded its services in Australia and UK. Users from these countries can now enjoy the benefits of facial exercises in the comfort of their homes just by downloading the Face Yoga app 2.0. The app offers customized plans for acne, facial glow, skin tightening, hair loss, double chin, and other skincare solutions.

“Our vision with face yoga is to become a one-stop solution for all men and women’s skincare needs. We exist to provide women worldwide a 100 percent natural, cost-effective, and surgery-free way for getting younger-looking skin. Recently, our face yoga app won the best app for women award which is a great achievement for us. Currently, we are working on adding new features to our app to make it more useful for the users.”

“Our marketing team is actively promoting the app and its benefits on social media platforms to connect with our target audiences. We are offering a free facial yoga tutorial video for users who want to enjoy the benefits of facial exercises. All you have to do is submit your email and a video will be sent to the user’s email id. The tutorial video will help users understand what type of content we offer in our plans and helps in building trust in the brand as well.”

About Face Yoga

Face Yoga is an online platform created by women for women to provide them a 100 percent natural and surgery freeway for getting youthful skin. The platform offers tailored plans for hair loss, double chin, acne, skin tightening, and others to help their clients get effective and faster results.

