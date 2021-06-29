ZealousWeb Revamps DiSTI’s Website Giving It a New Look & Feel!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — In a recent development, ZealousWeb Technologies, one of the fastest-growing Digital Agencies, successfully revamped The DiSTI Corporation’s website. Its accomplished developers have completely transformed the look and feel of the existing website, thereby adding a unique brand personality to it. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, The DiSTI Corporation is a leading virtual maintenance training solutions and HMI development software provider.

Developed in WordPress, one of the most trusted website building tools, DiSTI’s newly revamped website incorporates the perfect layout, the right color palette, and incredible images that speak volumes about what the company does.

“Our well-trained and experienced developers have redesigned DiSTI’s website within a short time. We started working on this project in May 2021 and took a little more than a month to deliver it successfully. The newly revamped website provides an extraordinary user experience and is way easier to navigate. Its improved functionality ensures that visitors stay longer on it and find what they are looking for easily,” said Keyur Dave, COO of ZealousWeb Technologies.

“DiSTI’s team banked on us at every stage of the development process, and we are delighted that we exceeded their expectations,” he further added.

ZealousWeb is super happy that it contributed to this incredible project and is looking forward to a lasting business relationship with The DiSTI Corporation.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 18-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/