North East based New and used Fork lift sales company Cal4k lifts announce busy June month

Bedlington, UK, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Cal 4K Lifts are delighted to announce a busy June month.

This included numerous sale of new and used forklifts to clients throughout the north east, alongside  a multitude of service and repair work .

Gordon Chalmers, MD at Cal4K Lifts, comments; ‘’We are delighted to announce such a busy June month . This further cements our  reputation as the North East’s premier choice for the sale of new and used forklifts, alongside the repair and service of these machines.’’

 

For further info visit our website at https://www.cal4klifts.com

CAL 4KLifts Ltd,

Unit 9 Longridge Court,

Barrington Industrial Estate,

Bedlington,

NE22 7DQ

Call 0191 406 5326.

Email – gordon@cal4klifts.com.

