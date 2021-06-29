HOFA Gallery & ADA \ Contemporary Art Gallery Present ‘Mother of Mankind’

A new exhibition specially curated by celebrated Ghanaian gallerist Adora Mba, featuring global female artists each portraying their unique sense of black female consciousness

London, UK, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — HOFA Gallery and ADA \ contemporary art gallery (Accra, Ghana) are set to premiere an all-female group exhibition titled ‘Mother of Mankind’ which showcases the rich cross-continental dialogues around the subject of black femininity; how it is created, perceived, and deconstructed through art.

On view from July 22 – August 31 at HOFA’s Mayfair space in London, this exhibition is specially curated by Adora Mba, Founder and Director of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.

Award-winning artists such as Emma Prempeh, Jamilla Okubo and Adebunmi Gbadebo will appear alongside 15 other headline artists hailing from Nigeria, Canada, UK, South Africa, Ghana, US and France. Their works collaboratively create a rich tapestry of themes including identity, gender, family, society, sexuality, empowerment, and consumerism, from the perspectives of black femininity. The artists share a bold figurative approach and a courageous, spirited embrace of mixed media that make the show a spectacular display of colours, lighting contrasts, and styles of portraiture that range from classic, austere, and prestigious to surreal, sensual, and playful.

Commenting on the show, ADA \ Contemporary’s Founder and Director, Adora Mba, says, “At a time when singular voices demonstrate their strength when united, I feel privileged to showcase the works of these remarkably talented artists in one of the cities I call home. The women presented in this show are in the early days of their artistic careers, yet already making waves and drawing attention amidst an industry which tends to be more supportive of their male counterparts. ADA and HOFA are instituting a space for their, for our, voices to be heard; our stories to be told; our creative spirits to conceive, unbound, forging our own narratives. Beyond being artists that I personally admire, these women are my sisters, my kin from across the globe.”

HOFA Gallery Co-founder Elio D’Anna said, “It is crucial that these stories are told, providing the artists with a space for their brilliant works to be seen and voices to be heard. ‘Mother of Mankind’ is one of our most far-reaching and important exhibitions of the year. We hope that those who see the show will continue to think about, and be challenged by, the themes of this exhibition and continue to explore the talented artists for years to come.”

Other participating artists include Ekene Emeka-Maduka, Cece Phillips, Chinaza Agbor, Ayobola Kekere-Ekun, Marcellina Akpojotor, Sola Olulode, Alexandria Couch, Muofhe Manavhela, Cinthia Sifa Mulanga, Mookho Ntho, Bria Fernandes, Sophia Oshodin, Damilola Onosowbo Marcus, Tobi Alexandra Falade and Dimakatso Mathopa.

‘Mother of Mankind’ will run for 6 weeks from 22 July till 31 August at HOFA Gallery, London.

The press preview will take place on 21 July from 10am – 6pm.