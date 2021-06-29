Location Intelligence Market to Record 4 Times Growth by 2029 End

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

In the post-digital world, digital realities and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of thinking & related products/services will be in trend. Technological adoption rate is increasing exponentially, which will bolster the industry growth.

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global location intelligence market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and, according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global location intelligence market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on location intelligence sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global location intelligence market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for location intelligence. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of location intelligence manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the location intelligence market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Location Intelligence Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global location intelligence market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end use and region.

Application Services End Use Region Workforce Management Workforce Management Retail and Consumer Goods North America Asset Management Asset Management Government & Defense Latin America Facility Management Facility Management Manufacturing & Industrial Europe Risk Management Transportation & Logistics East Asia Remote Monitoring BFSI South Asia & Oceania Sales & Marketing Optimization IT & Telecom Middle East & Africa Customer management Utilities & Energy Others Media & Entertainment

This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

Country-specific assessment on demand for location intelligence has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous location intelligence manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global location intelligence market. Some of the major competitors operating in the location intelligence market are ESRI, Wireless Logic, HERE Technologies, Trueposition, Inc., Navizon, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbHand others.

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the Location Intelligence Market in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the Location Intelligence Market growth?

What was the value registered by the Location Intelligence Market in 2018?

What challenges do the Location Intelligence Market players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total market revenue in region?

Key findings of the Market report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the Location Intelligence market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Market player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the Market during the forecast period.

