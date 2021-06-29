Sales forecast of Business Process Outsourcing Market in 2021

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

In the post-digital world, digital realities and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of thinking & related products/services will be in trend. Technological adoption rate is increasing exponentially, which will bolster the industry growth.

North America leads the BPO market with a majority market share of over 3/5th of the total market value. Europe follows with the second largest share of more than 1/4th of the total market value. Countries such as the US, and the UK are witnessing a surge in lean business models deployed by disruptive start-ups.

These new age organizations prioritize core business functions and outsource supporting functions to BPO companies. Emergence of workforce trends such as tele-conferencing and gig employment further the preference of outsourced workforce. Asia Pacific exhibits stupendous growth during the forecast period. Booming digital economy with introduction of customer care technologies such as automated chat bots generate multiplying demand for dedicated customer care. Participants in developing economies of APAC are leveraging inter-connected business process outsourcing services to ensure quality of service and subsequent competitive edge. APAC will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 11% from 2019 to 2029.

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global business process outsourcing market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global business process outsourcing market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on business process outsourcing sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global business process outsourcing market. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for business process outsourcing. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of business process outsourcing manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the business process outsourcing market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study. Global Business Process Outsourcing Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments The global business process outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of service, end use, and region. Service Finance & Accounting

Human Resources

Knowledge Process Outsourcing

Procurement & Supply Chain

Customer Services

Others End Use Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Others (travel and transportation, government, education, construction, and utilities) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

The Business Process Outsourcing market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Business Process Outsourcing market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

