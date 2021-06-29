Seismic Rubber Bearing And Isolators Market Is Expected To Continue Its Growth Momentum In The Forecast Period Globally 2029

The Chinese construction industry witnessed a major growth trend in the past decade and they have deployed pillars and supporting columns in road and sea based bridges which drives the seismic rubber bearing and isolators market. In addition to that, the export of seismic rubber bearing and isolators from China to UK, Middle-East and South East countries have supported the manufacturers from China. The manufacturers from North American and Western European countries have to meet the international standards which involves stringent regulations in manufacturing. Such factors have developed the seismic rubber bearing and isolators market. The APEJ region is expected to witness major growth during the forecast period for seismic rubber bearing and isolators market.

The construction industry in Middle-East and China has a major growth trend and it drives the seismic rubber bearing and isolators market. The seismic rubber bearing and isolators market in Asia is expected to grow faster in the forecast period and it will be driven by investment in countries such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil. Japan was the key market place for the growth of seismic rubber bearing and isolators market as this country is prone to earthquake. Countries which are prone to seismic activities are the key market regions for seismic rubber bearing and isolators. In addition to that, the construction of superstructure buildings and the respected regions have driven the seismic rubber bearing and isolators market in the past decade.

Seismic Rubber Bearing and Isolators Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global seismic rubber bearing and isolators market are:

mageba

Bridgestone Corporation

OILES CORPORATION

Fip Industriale

S. Brown

Tensacciai S.r.l.

Soletanche Freyssinet

ELEMKA S.A.

Chengdu Alga Engineering New Technology Development Co., Ltd

ARFEN

DATONG INC

Seismic rubber bearing and isolators helps to minimize structural damage and save lives by protecting the building during any seismic event. It is a cost-effective method to meet performance-based design requirements for minimal or repairable damage. Installing a seismic rubber bearing and isolators in a building will enhance its horizontal flexibility at the isolation layer. The seismic rubber bearing and isolators market is expected to continue its growth momentum in the forecast period globally.

Seismic Rubber Bearing and Isolators Market: Market segmentation

The global seismic rubber bearing and isolators market can be segmented into types, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global seismic rubber bearing and isolators market is segmented into:

Natural and Synthetic Rubber Bearing (NRB)

Elastomeric bearing device (Isolator)

Lead Rubber Bearing (LRB)

On the basis of application, the global seismic rubber bearing and isolators market is segmented into:

Sky-scraper buildings

Bridges

Steel structure construction

Hospitals

Military structures

Data storage centers

Petroleum, gas, chemical structures

