Predictive Maintenance Market Consumption and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2025

The global predictive maintenance market size is projected to reach USD 28.24 billion in 2025. The market is estimated register more than 37% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Organizations across the globe are emphasizing on reducing operational expenditure and maintenance cost on their equipment. Incorporation of IoT innovative technologies such as IoT, AI and big data in enterprises have further boosted the deployment of predictive maintenance.

Predictive maintenance is being adopted in various industries such as manufacturing, IT & telecom, automotive & transportation and energy & utilities among others. Increasing focus on reducing the down-time in several industrial processes are augmenting the market growth.

To deliver an effective solution to end-users, companies operating in the market are offering sensor-enabled solutions. In addition, vendors are also investing significantly in research and development to support remote maintenance operations.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast duration owing to the increasing number of industries in countries such as India, Japan and China. North America, on the other hand, is estimated to hold a significant share in the predictive maintenance market due to the presence of the major industries and service providers in the region.

Top Key Players of Predictive Maintenance Market:

Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Software AG, IBM Corporation and SAP ERP.

