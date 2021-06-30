Kidney Function Test Market worth $790.1 Million – China to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Kidney Function Test Market by Product (Dipsticks, Reagents, Disposables), Type (Urine Test (Urine Protein, Microalbumin, Creatinine Clearance), Blood Test (Serum Creatinine, BUN)), End User -Global Forecast”, the global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market is expected to reach USD 790.1 Million, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The Growth in the kidney function test market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of kidney disease, growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the rise in alcohol consumption are driving the growth of the market.

Research Methodology:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall kidney function test market. Various secondary sources such as associations like the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), University of Utah, European Renal Care Providers Association (ERCPA), Association of Clinical Biochemists in Ireland (ACBI), Association of Physicians of India (API), American Urological Association (AUA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Kidney Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The dipsticks segment is expected to dominate the Kidney Function Test Market.

By product, categorized into dipsticks, reagents, and disposables. Dipsticks are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017, they are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the cost-effectiveness of dipstick testing and its widespread applications across specializations.

The urine tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into urine and blood tests. Urine tests are further categorized into urine protein, creatinine clearance, and microalbumin. Similarly, blood tests are categorized into serum creatinine, glomerular filtration rate (GFR), and blood urea nitrogen (BUN).

In 2017, the urine tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the large share and high growth rate of this segment include increasing usage of urine dipsticks analysis, the ease in sample collection technique compared to blood samples, and this method also has a very limited risk of infection.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Kidney Function Test Market, followed by Europe. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of hypertension, growing incidence of diabetes in the US, and increasing initiatives by the Canadian government for the awareness and treatment of kidney diseases. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Key Leaders:

The key players in the global kidney/renal function test market are Beckman Coulter (US), Siemens (Germany), Nova Biomedical (US), Roche (Switzerland), Abbott (US), URIT Medical (China), ARKRAY (Japan), OPTI Medical (US), ACON Laboratories (US), Sysmex (Japan), 77 Elektronika (Hungary), and Randox Laboratories (UK).