Subsea Umbilical Risers and Flowline Market Demand & Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Subsea Umbilical Risers and Flowline Market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast. In the last few years, offshore oil exploration extraction activity has been on an increase. Innovative platforms are being constantly installed in different areas of world and operate in deeper waters. Safe and efficient interconnection from top platform & vessels to the well heads and pumps on the seafloor is crucial to conduct transmission of power and data to ensure hydraulic and other fluids to conduct seamless oil extraction operations. Subsea Umbilical Risers and Flowlines form a vital link in various operations as they offer efficiency, seamless transmission and more over are cost-efficient. On the basis of type, the global subsea umbilical risers and flowline market is segmented into umbilicals, risers, and flowlines.

Umbilicals provide a full range of solutions with innovative designs, materials and state-of-the-art processes to address all requirements of sea operations. Overall, umbilicals are designed to match static and dynamic applications in water and comprise any possible combination of hydraulic lines, low-voltage electrical cables, medium-power voltage transmission and optical signal elements. With the growth in commercial marine trade and operations, the demand for efficient subsea umbilical risers and flowlines have increased. Thus, the global market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of global subsea umbilical risers and flowline market include growth in offshore field development owing to technological developments allowing safe operations and efficient interconnections between top platforms and vessels to wellheads mounted on seabed. Additionally, recovery in crude oil costs to enhance offshore exploration and production activities is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, technological innovations in line with oil field service companies providing reasonable discounts are anticipated to boost the market growth. On the basis of application, the global subsea umbilical risers and flowline market is segmented into shallow water oil & gas fields, deepwater oil & gas fields, Ultrawater deepwater oil & gas fields.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global subsea umbilical risers and flowline market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. Middle-East regions are anticipated to grow during the significant period owing to presence of oil-fields and oil-wells in the region. North America is anticipated to grow during the forecast period in terms of value and safety. APAC regions such as China, India and Japan are estimated to witness a higher CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The key players in the global subsea umbilical risers and flowline market include ABB Ltd, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Aker Solutions ASA, Dril-Quip Inc, EMAS Offshore Limited, General Electric Company, Konsberg Gruppen, McDermott Internation Inc, National Oilwell Varco Inc, Nexans SA, Prysmian S.p.A, Saipem SpA, Oceaneeing International Inc, Siemens AG, Subsea 7 SA, Technip, and Vallourec.

