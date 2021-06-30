Modified Starch Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —According to MarketsandMarkets “Modified Starch Market by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, and Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Foods, Beverages, and Other Food Applications), Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global modified starch market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.7%, in terms of value. The functional properties of modified starch and their ease of incorporation in a wide range of applications are driving the global modified starch market.

Restraints: Limited sources and the high cost of natural additives

Modified starch is used in a range of industrial applications due to its functional properties. But, the sources from which starch is extracted are very limited, which includes corn, cassava, wheat, potato, rice, and others. The production of these sources depends on climatic conditions. For instance, the production of cassava depends on climatic conditions. Unfavorable climate hampers the overall production of cassava and leads to the fluctuation in the price of cassava.

Also, these are not only used for manufacturing starch but for other purposes as well. Corn is the largest crop produced in the US. More than 40% of the production is dedicated to non-food applications. A large amount of raw corn is used in the production of ethanol, which negatively impacts the food sector. The use of corn in ethanol production decreases its proportion in food as well as in many other non-food applications, especially as modified starch. Tapioca and wheat are also used in the production process of ethanol. Therefore, the ratio of modified starch is lower than the potential production of modified starch through various sources.

Opportunities: Untapped application of modified starch

There are various application areas that are untapped and can be big opportunities for modified starch manufacturers. Expanding the commodity sources for extracting starch and combining modification processes add a wider range of probable applications to the list.

Modified starch can act as an excellent fermentation base for the bulk production of a wide variety of biotechnology products, such as organic acids, antibiotics, vitamins, and hormones. Starch-derived glucose can be fermented to produce lactic acid, which may be polymerized for biodegradable films or bioplastics. Similarly, potato starch wastes may also be used as feedstock in fermentation reactions. Several polymers can be prepared using a variety of starch-based feedstock.

By application, food & beverages segment is projected to account for the largest share in the modified starch market during the forecast period

By application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, industrial, and feed. The food & beverage segment is further classified into bakery & confectionery products, processed food, beverages, and others, which includes snacks and soups. Modified starches have been developed for a significant period of time, and their applications in the food & beverage industry are increasingly gaining importance. Modified starches are considered as food additives that are prepared by treating starch or their granules with chemicals or enzymes, causing the starch to be partially degraded. They are used across various food applications owing to their functional properties.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the modified starch market with the largest share in 2019, and it is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR

The modified starch market in Asia Pacific is dominant due to the increasing demand for processed food because of a shift in lifestyle trends. People are looking for ready-to-eat meal options as they are leading a busy life.

Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing market as industrial applications and technologies involved in starch processing are changing rapidly in the region. The demand for modified starch is increasing as various industries are incorporating in their manufacturing processes and products. Also, key players are increasingly investing in the Asia Pacific modified starch market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Avebe U.A (the Netherlands), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Emsland (Germany), AGRANA (Austria), SMS Corporation (Thailand), Global Bio-Chem Technology Group (Hong Kong), SPAC Starch (India), Qindao CBH Company (China), Tereos (France), and KMC (Denmark), Beneo (Germany), Angel Starch Food Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shubham Starch Chem Pvt Ltd. (India), Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd. (India), Sheekharr Starch Pvt Ltd. (India), Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd. (India), Universal Biopolymers (India), Sonish Starch Technology Ltd. (Thailand), Venus Starch Suppliers (India), and Gromotech Agrochem Pvt. Ltd. (India).

