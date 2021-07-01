LCG Brands Announces Expanded International Division

Marblehead, MA, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — LCG Brands, a marketing consulting firm dedicated to educating and empowering entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses (SMBs), global organizations, startups and NGO/non-profits on the importance of growing personal and corporate brands, has expanded their International Division.

Headquartered in Marblehead, MA, LCG Brands provides brand marketing and brand management as well as strategic and social innovation to dozens of international businesses that rely on their marketing and immersion strategies. The company has most recently secured branding engagements set in Israel and Portugal.

“Branding involves countless details that need to be considered when launching a product outside of the domestic U.S.,” said LCG Brands founder Jodi-Tatiana Charles. “With international marketing, you’re taking into consideration language, communication styles, cultural differences, political stability, foreign laws among many other aspects. Essentially, everything involving the brand has to be considered – from the way the telephone is answered to speaking during meetings to corporate messaging and more.”

Charles has over 30 years of executive leadership in marketing, branding and communication successes with high profile organizations. She holds a dual MBA from Babson College-Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business in Global Management and Strategic Marketing, and Executive Education Certificates from Saint Petersburg State University, Harvard University Business School and MIT Sloan.

Charles has consulted in every continent other than Antarctica. LCG Brands’ regional, national, and international client list includes Foley & Lardner LLP, Women Veteran’s Network of Massachusetts, Microsoft, Google, Harvard, MIT, Mandela Washington Fellowship and Building Global Innovators, to name just a few. LCG Brands’ marketing methodologies are used by 62 countries and the company has 111 partnerships with universities and colleges worldwide.

To learn more about LCG Brands and view their client list, visit https://www.lcgbrands.com.

About LCG Brands:

LCG Brands is a marketing consulting firm dedicated to educating and empowering entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses (SMBs), global organizations, startups and NGO/non-profits on the importance of growing personal and corporate brands. The company was founded in 2009 by Jodi-Tatiana Charles, who brings over 30 years of executive leadership in marketing, branding and communication successes with high profile organizations.

From brand marketing and management to social and strategic innovation, LCG Brands is a full-service research, consulting and communications firm that brings deep expertise and provides a full range of services, including workshops and a speaker’s bureau, that gets results. LCG Brands is headquartered in Marblehead, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.lcgbrands.com.