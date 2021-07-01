America’s Boating Channel Promotes BUI Prevention

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — America’s Boating Channel™ is supporting Operation Dry Water’s (ODW) boating under the influence (BUI) national heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend taking place July 2-4, 2021.

America’s Boating Channel will highlight a different video each day over the ODW three-day weekend – “WHAT IS BUI?” on July 2, “DANGERS OF BUI” on July 3, and “DISPELLING BUI MYTHS” on July 4. The videos will be featured on America’s Boating Channel on YouTube and AmericasBoatingChannel.com starting Friday afternoon July 2.

ODW is a year-round campaign whose mission is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water. For more information about Operation Dry Water visit OperationDryWater.org.

America’s Boating Channel videos are enjoying higher viewership levels as Americans have increasingly turned to boating as a recreational outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.

America’s Boating Channel’s fifth season videos will launch in time for Fall 2021 boating and includes “KNOWLEDGE VERSUS SKILLS,” “WEAR AN ECOS,” “CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS,” “COLD WEATHER BOATING,” COLLISION AVOIDANCE,” “BUI FATALITIES,” “NEW LABEL BENEFITS,” “FIRE EXTINGUISHER STANDARDS,” and “BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS.”

Prior to the premiere of Season Five, America’s Boating Channel will launch an affiliate marketing support program and increase the frequency of its video title promotions from weekly to semi-weekly.

America’s Boating Channel is now also accepting suggestions for subject matter to be covered in Season Six. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com