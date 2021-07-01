Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million by 2025 – In US Growing Number of Road Accidents will Drive Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for Breath Analyzer Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

The Breath Analyzer Market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The breath analyzers market is technology-driven and is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Owing to the lucrative potential of the market, a number of players are focusing on developing novel technologies and are continuously introducing accurate and easy-to-use breath analyzers. In August 2019, Y Combinator, an investment company, invested in SannTek Labs to work on a new kind of breathalyzer. This breathalyzer is designed to detect blood alcohol levels as well as the type of cannabis a person has consumed in the past 3 to 4 hours.

the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

the breath analyzers market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprises, and individuals. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the global breathalyzer market. Stringent safety laws against DUI and the rising scale of screening and evidential testing are driving the adoption of breath analyzers in law enforcement.

the breath analyzers market is segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxidesensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cellssegment accounted for the largest share of the global breathalyzer market. Fuel cells are the mostwidely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high levelof accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not requiremultiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for bothpersonal and professional use.

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth rate in 2020

Geographically; the breath analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world(RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)