Agricultural Packaging Market Trends, Technology Developments and Demand Analysis Research Report

The Agricultural Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 5.02 Billion by 2023, from USD 3.93 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as rising consumption of pesticides and fertilizers across the globe, increasing adoption of high barrier packaging materials for agrochemicals, increasing demand for extended shelf life of these products, and rising demand for biologicals across the globe owing to the increasing ban on chemical pesticides.

The agricultural packaging market is a relatively small sector of the industrial packaging market; significant evolution has been observed with regard to the packaging of chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Regulatory guidelines and R&D are the major factors that have been fueling the growth of this market. Application of PET and HDPE plastics for the confinement of pesticides revolutionized the agrochemical packaging industry. Increasing need for effective storage and transport of pesticides and fertilizers and rising demand for longer shelf life of these products are the driving factors for the steady growth of this market.

Chemical pesticides and fertilizers are the major applications of agricultural packaging targeted by companies. Owing to the increasing ban on chemical pesticides in major countries, there is immense scope and an increasing need for the development of agricultural packaging for fertilizers. The reduced development cost and time associated with packaging solutions for these agrochemicals, high demand for pest resistance across the globe, and advent of biodegradable packaging solutions in the market are propelling the market growth.

The agricultural packaging market, based on product, has been segmented into pouches & bags, bottles & cans, drums, and others which include sacks, tubes, and jars. The application of pouches & bags in agrochemical packaging has increased in terms of dry/solid formulations of fertilizers and pesticides as these provide higher safety against transportation losses in a sustainable manner. Plastic materials, such as polyethene, are easily available; hence, they are highly preferred on a wide scale by agrochemical manufacturers owing to their low cost.

Plastics are the mostly widely adopted packaging material for pesticides and fertilizers in either rigid or flexible form. The factors supporting the increasing adoption of plastic in this market are that they are lightweight, strong, and economical to manufacture. It is for these reasons that they are widely used in packaging when compared to paperboard, metal, and glass packaging materials. The market for plastic in agricultural packaging is thus estimated to dominate the global market in 2018.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018, followed by North America in the agricultural packaging market over the next five years. The growing trade opportunities of agrochemicals across the globe, especially in countries such as China, India, the US, Canada are the major factors contributing to the high growth opportunities in these regions. Agricultural packaging for fertilizers is expected to boost the growth rate in Europe as the growth in the region has been highly hampered by the growing regulations on chemical pesticide usage and maximum residue limit.

The global market for agricultural packaging is dominated by large players such as Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Greif Inc. (US), and Mondi Group (South Africa). Some emerging players in the agricultural packaging market include Packaging Corporation of America (US), NNZ Group (Netherlands), LC Packaging International BV (Netherlands), Silgan Holdings, Inc. (US), Proampac LLC (US), Flex-Pack (US), Purity Flexpack Limited (India), Epac Holdings LLC (US), Kenvos Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), and Parakh Group (India).

