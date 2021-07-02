New Automotive Technician Position Open

Surprise, AZ, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Local Family Owned Automotive Repair facility, with locations in Goodyear and Surprise that specializes in Diesel and RV repair, is seeking a professional, experienced, and knowledgeable automotive technician to add to our team. The candidate must be able to diagnose and repair to specifications. The ideal candidate will have a “can do” outlook, good problem-solving ability, great customer service skills, and a valid Drivers License.

The work schedule will be, Monday through Friday with alternating Saturdays, competitive wages with unlimited earnings potential, performance base pay DOE, a Company medical plan, and paid time Off (PTO). If you are looking for stability in a career, not just a job, and if you are a person who takes pride in their work, then this may be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.

Requirements

* Previous experience as an automotive technician, mechanic, or other related fields

* Knowledge of diagnostic and repair equipment

* Strong mechanical aptitude and troubleshooting skills

* Deadline and detail-oriented

Benefits

Medical Plan, PTO, vision, and dental are offered along with Aflac.

To apply, please contact Heather Champion atheather@champsfamilyautomotive.comor call (623) 882-8200.

Press Release Contact :

Contact Information:

Business Name: Champs Family Automotive

Owner Name: Josh Champion & Heather Champion

Location Information: Surprise Location

Address : 17141 N Dysart Rd, Surprise, AZ 85378

Phone : (623) 376-6791

Goodyear Location

13765 W Auto Dr #128, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Phone : (623) 882-8200

Website: https://champsfamilyautomotive.com