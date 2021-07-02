Lark on Main Offers Charlottesville Apartments Near UVA

Charlottesville, Virginia, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on Main is pleased to announce they offer student apartments near the University of Virginia. These apartments are ideal for those who wish to live off-campus while staying close to classes and other on-campus activities.

Students residing at Lark on Main get their choice of floor plans at the complex, including studio apartments and one, two, three, and four-bedroom units. Students can choose to room with friends or get matched through the roommate matching program. Each resident pays a per-person rental rate, which includes everything they need for a comfortable lifestyle, such as furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, and access to community amenities. Penthouse apartments and parking options are available for an additional fee.

Lark on Main features various amenities to make student life more enjoyable. Student residents can take advantage of the 24-hour fitness center with yoga classes, a pool with a sundeck, an outdoor lounge with a grilling area, study lounges, a coffee bar, a golf simulator, regularly scheduled social events, and more. The apartment complex also features street-level retail options.

Anyone interested in learning about the Charlottesville apartments can find out more by visiting the Lark on Main website or by calling 1-434-270-0888.

About Lark on Main: Lark on Main is a student apartment complex for those attending the nearby University of Virginia. The per-person rate ensures residents don’t have to worry about roommates who cannot pay their fair share of the rent. With all amenities included, students can live a comfortable lifestyle close to campus.

