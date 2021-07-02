Rand Tower Hotel Features a Downtown Minneapolis Restaurant

Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Rand Tower Hotel is pleased to announce they feature a rooftop dining experience at their downtown Minneapolis hotel. The restaurant offers fantastic views of the city skyline to create a unique dining atmosphere perfect for couples, families, and groups of friends to enjoy a night out.

The restaurant perched on top of the Rand Tower Hotel offers a full menu of food and drink options. Guests to the restaurant can choose to be seated in the Rand Tower Club, which has the feel of a club and features skylight windows for plenty of natural light during the day and a clear view of the stars in the night sky. Those who prefer a more adult atmosphere for their dining experience can choose Whiskey & Soda, a bar-themed restaurant offering brilliant cocktails and drink options.

Regardless of which option diners choose, they can count on the same high quality of service for which Rand Tower Hotel is known. They take great pride in providing dishes made from fresh, quality ingredients and fun drink mixes for an unforgettable evening. It’s the perfect location for a date night or a special occasion.

Anyone interested in learning about the rooftop dining options can find out more by visiting the Rand Tower Hotel website or by calling 1-612-688-4500.

About Rand Tower Hotel: Rand Tower Hotel is a luxurious hotel located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. The hotel features a rooftop restaurant and bar that provides delicious food options and a full drink menu. With 270 stylish guest rooms, it’s the perfect place to stay close to everything the downtown area has to offer.

