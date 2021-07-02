ZealousWeb Is Over the Moon to Unveil the Smart Channel Forms Add-On!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — ZealousWeb Technologies, a progressive Digital Agency with high creative potential, is full of the joys of spring to unveil its Smart Channel Forms add-on. Designed for ExpressionEngine, this add-on ensures the quick creation of various forms, including contact forms. Its installation eliminates the requirement of writing HTML code, thereby simplifying the generation of channel forms considerably. This remarkable add-on supports all the native channel fields and some third-party fields. Compatible with EE5, EE6, it preserves all the form data into the ExpressionEngine channel.

“Our ExpressionEngine developers working on this project are on seventh heaven, and so are the rest of us. Over the years, our team has developed several unique add-ons that benefit users in innumerable ways. And this latest add-on is an incredible addition to our existing line of add-ons. We maintain a relentless focus on expanding our product line and are happy that we live up to our expectations,” said Keyur Dave, COO of ZealousWeb Technologies.

The best part of using this add-on is that it requires only one tag with the form ID and displays the channel fields on the front side. Allowing users to set dynamic title and url_title from the custom field, Smart Channel Forms lets them enable or disable the form quickly. A great add-on to increase the functionality of your website, you can use it to set a form with a simple template tag.

About ZealousWeb

