Electronics And Medical Application Boost Demand For Liquefied Helium Tanks Market

Liquefied Helium Tanks Market: Introduction

Liquefied helium is an inert, colorless, non-corrosive, non-inflammable and extremely cold gas. Most of the commercial liquefied helium is recovered from natural through the cryogenic separation process.

Typically, liquefied helium is present in less than one percent by volume in natural gas. The liquefied helium is generally shipped from the production sources to a storage unit and transfill facilities.

Tankers ranging in size from 4,000 to 12,000 gallons, comprises an annular space insulated with vacuum, nitrogen shielding and multilayer insulations.

The liquefied helium tanks are designed such as to reduce the heat leaks and vaporization of the liquefied helium during its transportation.

The growing utilization of liquefied helium across semiconductors industry, medical resonance imaging (MRI), wielding activity, and other manufacturing and industrial uses are expected to propel the global liquefied helium tanks market.

Liquefied Helium Tanks Market: Regional Outlook

The global liquefied helium tanks market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, Europe is estimated to account for a significant market share due to the presence of leading vendors of liquefied helium tanks.

APEJ is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global liquefied helium tanks market owing to its growing economy with a huge population base ready to spend on electronic products.

Moreover, North America is projected to showcase strong growth in the global liquefied helium tanks market due to the rise in healthcare and manufacturing industry growth along with a boost in the standard of living across the region.

MEA is one of the key potential regions that will create remarkable opportunity in the global liquefied helium tanks market over the forecast period due to the presence of large-scale helium production plants.

Liquefied Helium Tanks Market: Segmentation

The global liquefied helium tanks market is segmented on the basis of type, size, material and region.

Based on the size, the global liquefied helium tanks market is segmented as:

20 Ft ISO Container

40 Ft ISO Container

Based on the capacity, the global liquefied helium tanks market is segmented as:

Up to 30,000 Liters

Above 30,000 Liters

Based on the end user, the global liquefied helium tanks market is segmented as:

Electronics and semiconductors industry

Hospitals, Labs and Medical Institutes

Manufacturing Industries

Others

20 Ft ISO Containers are estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period due to its convenient and cost-effective transporting characteristics for liquefied helium tanks.

On the other hand, among end-user segments, electronics and semiconductors industry is anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to rise in sales of electronic products, which is expected to intensify the need for more liquefied helium tanks.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Liquefied Helium Tanks Market:

Prominent players for the global liquefied helium tanks market are American Gas Products, Dominion Gas, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Airgas, Inc., The Linde Group, Prentex Alloy Fabrictors, Inc., Shell-N-Tube Pvt. Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Messer Group GmbH, Qatargas Operating Company Limited, and other key market players.

