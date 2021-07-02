Global Portable Humidifiers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% Through 2030

The Portable humidifiers market is anticipated to grow at a modest CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to myriad industries. Its effects on the portable humidifiers market have been palpable during the lockdown phase. The shutdown of multiple distribution channels has led to falling sales of portable humidifiers.

Effects of the lockdowns on consumer confidence and spending is expected to dampen sales during lockdowns. The recovery period is expected to present highly lucrative opportunities for portable humidifiers. Their efficacy in treating dryness of nose and throat, is expected to substantially increase sales of portable humidifiers during the present pandemic.

Key Trends of Portable Humidifiers Market Study:

North America accounts for a prominent share in the portable humidifiers market, while South Asia is expected to be the fastest growing region.

In terms of type, warm mist humidifiers are expected grow faster than other portable humidifiers, expanding1.8X from 2020 to 2030.

In terms of humidity output, 1.5 – 2 gallons a day segment accounts for nearly one third of the market share.

Commercial applications are expected to grow 1.6X during the forecast period and will gain substantial share in the portable humidors market.

Independent electronic stores are expected to maintain their dominance in the portable humidors market.

Portable humidifiers Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of portable humidifiers market on the basis of type, humidity output, application, and sales channel.

Type

Cool Mist Humidifiers

Warm Mist Humidifiers

Evaporative Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Humidity Output

1 gallon/ day

1.5 – 2 gallons/ day

2.1- 2.5 gallons/ day

3 – 3.5 gallons/ day

> 3.5 gallons/ day

Innovative and Differentiated Product Offerings to Pave Way for Top Players

The portable humidifiers market has experienced a plethora of investments in the recent past. Companies have focused on expansion of their product portfolio for increasing their sales. In January 2020, Proctor and Gamble acquired Billie Inc., to increase their production capacity and portfolio. Honeywell International, Inc. acquired Rebellion Photonics and Transnorm Beteiligungen GmbH for increasing their product portfolio as well as integrating innovative solutions in their portfolio. Similar movements in the portable humidifiers market are expected to be supplemental to the growth of portable humidifiers market.

