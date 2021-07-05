Premium Cosmetics Market Projected To Grow At Healthy 7% CAGR During 2019 – 2029

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, leading business and competitive intelligence provider, analyzing how Premium Cosmetics Market Sales will grow.

Men’s Grooming and Digitalization are Key Drivers behind Growth of Premium Cosmetics Market

Rising levels of consumer awareness with regards to high quality, premium ingredients in cosmetics, and the relevant effects on skin and hair is a major influence in changing the consumer inclination from conventional mass-produced cosmetics products towards more premium alternatives.

Such new premium offerings are primarily aimed towards solving problems such as pigmentation, age spots, and acne, which will positively influence the growth of the global market.

The global premium cosmetics market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of ~ 7 % during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Europe holds the leading share in the market, followed closely behind by North America.

Collectively, both will witness a rock steady growth trajectory over the forecast period. East Asia on the other hand will witness robust growth on the back of large-scale untapped market potential. Further, the industry is also being influenced by the demand for proven high efficacy products and active ingredients, which is boosting the sales of such products.

Key Highlights from the Insights Report of Premium Cosmetics Market:

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the Demand of Premium Cosmetics market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market.

Historical, current and forecast of Premium Cosmetics market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and Market trends of Premium Cosmetics

competitive analysis of Premium Cosmetics Market

Strategies adopted by the Premium Cosmetics market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on market size of Premium Cosmetics

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Global Premium Cosmetics Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global premium cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Product Type Skincare

Haircare

Makeup

Fragrance Distributional Channel Offline

Online Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Digitalization Plays Key Role in Promoting Premium Cosmetics

The global premium cosmetics market is displaying strong growth, driven by high diversity in consumer preferences and innovations in the field. In recent times the market has been driven by the developments taking place in social media platforms, which is supported by the growth of urbanization, growth in beauty spending, rising life expectancy, and the rise of higher income classes.

Digitalization has become a major driver with a direct influence on the growth rate of the premium cosmetics market. The increased penetration of the internet and social media have become major mediums in terms of boosting brand awareness. Further, the influx of information on cosmetics online is also pushing up the demand for personalization, for the development of products to meet the individual needs and lifestyle, with professional services.

Some of the Premium Cosmetics Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Premium Cosmetics and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Premium Cosmetics Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Premium Cosmetics market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Premium Cosmetics Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Premium Cosmetics Market during the forecast period.

After reading the Market insights of Premium Cosmetics Report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Premium Cosmetics market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of Premium Cosmetics market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Premium Cosmetics market .

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Premium Cosmetics Market Players.

Oligopolistic Market Focuses on Asia Pacific

Major names in the premium cosmetics market include L’Oréal, Estee Lauder, Chanel, and Elizabeth Arden among others. The global market is largely oligopolistic. For most manufacturers, the focus at present is on the growing numbers in women workforce, rising economies, and the expanding middle class. Further, the growing demand for premium men’s cosmetics is also driving regional growth.

Major companies in the field are moving forward with a number of business strategies including tech innovation, new products, and mergers and acquisitions, in a bid to bolster geographical presence.

