Epoxy Hardener Market Witness Impressive Growth In Coming Years, Backed By Increasing Demand As Painting And Coating Agents

Epoxy Hardener Market Insights

The global epoxy hardener market is set to witness impressive growth in the coming years, backed by increasing demand as painting and coating agents in the automotive and electronic industry. Epoxy hardeners are used with epoxy resins in a number of applications such as adhesives, composites, paintings, and coatings.

The market for epoxy hardeners is primarily driven by trends in industries such as construction, aerospace, marine, home décor, and electronics. Furthermore, increasing awareness toward 3D flooring and furniture décor will create numerous opportunities for players in the epoxy hardener market over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Increasing number of wind energy projects is also seen as an important factor affecting the demand for epoxy hardeners. The need for electrical conductive glues in the electrical and electronics industry is also creating additional demand for epoxy hardeners. The aforementioned factors will lead the global epoxy hardener market size to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6% through 2030.

Epoxy Hardener Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the epoxy hardener market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product group, type, form, application, end-use industry, and region.

Product Group

Polyamides

Amino Amines

Aliphatic Amines

Cycloaliphatic Amines

Aromatic Amines

Phenalkamine

Anhydride

Type

Special Hardeners

Slow Epoxy Hardeners

Medium Epoxy Hardeners

Fast Epoxy Hardeners

Form

Liquid

Solvent-based Epoxy Hardeners

Waterborne Epoxy Hardeners

Solid

Application

Composites

Adhesives

Paints & Coatings

Others

End-use Industry

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Power

Transportation

Marine

Aircraft

Decoration

Furniture

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Competitive Analysis of Epoxy Hardener Market:

Key players in the epoxy hardener market are increasing their production capacities in order to meet mounting demand from the automotive, power, marine, and construction sectors. With capacity expansion, companies are looking for collaborations with global suppliers to ensure their global presence.

Furthermore, key players in the epoxy hardener market are also focusing on product portfolio management and product innovation, and are looking to launch products with better specifications with respect to application usage and end-use industry. For instance, in 2019, Evonik launched a new epoxy hardener VESTALITE®, which improves the technical properties and workability of high-performance sheet molding compounds (SMCs).

Regional Outlook of Epoxy Hardener Market

East Asia is seen as most the lucrative region in the global epoxy hardener market, backed by high growth in the consumer electronics industry as well as increasing demand from automobile and construction industries over the forecast period. Regional trends and regulatory policies play an important role in the development of the epoxy hardener market.

The North America epoxy hardener market share is expected to continue its impressive upward trajectory, on the back of increasing industrial automation and mounting demand from the consumer electronics segment. The U.S. epoxy hardener market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2030.

