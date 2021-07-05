The business intelligence study Demand for the Ice Axe market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

After reading the Ice Axe market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Ice Axe market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Ice Axe market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Ice Axe market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Ice Axe market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Ice Axe market player.

Demand for Ice Axe Driven by Increasing Participation in Ice Climbing and Trends of Alpine Tourism

In 2016, more than 144 million Americans participated in outdoor activities. The participation in outdoor activities grew significantly, up to 48.8% of the American population in 2016. In the U.S., ice climbing and mountaineering were noted among the favorite outdoor activities, which may reflect in the rising demand for ice axes in the U.S. market.

Furthermore, the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA) stated that with the increasing popularity of ice climbing and skiing, mountaineering guides generated roughly US$ 3.2 billion in the recent years. Attributing to the increasing participation in ice climbing and mountaineering, many ice skiing enthusiasts are taking up ice ski guiding as a career. It is expected to act as a primary driving force for the ice axe market in the near future.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The Ice Axe market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Ice Axe market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Ice Axe market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Ice Axe market?

What opportunities are available for the Ice Axe market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Ice Axe market?

