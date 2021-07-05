Towable Tubes Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Towable Tubes Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Towable Tubes Market in forecast period 2018 -2028. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Towable Tubes Market, both at global and regional levels.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Towable Tubes Market. Key stakeholders in the Towable Tubes Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increasing Participation in Water Sports and Boating Activities to Prove Lucrative for Water Tubing Businesses

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) recently conducted a survey, which states that over 3.96 million UK adults participated in various boating activities in 2017. The report states that the number has increased by 461,000 in a year, which is the highest volume recorded in the past few years.

Also, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) recently released a study, which reveals that over 142 million Americans participated in various types of boating activities in 2016. Among 142 million, around 17 million Americans indulged in boating activities for the first time and over half of the 17 million participants were children under age 18. The rapid growth in the participation in water adventures and boating sports is creating ample of business opportunities for towable tube manufacturers across the globe.

Increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities and water sports is boosting the participation in boating and water tubing sports and encouraging consumers to purchase necessary equipment. The thriving participation level in water tubing is expected to result in the rising demand for towable tubes and ultimately, in the growth of the towable tubes market. Also, capitalizing on the excellent growth of the water tourism sector, towable tube manufacturers are leveraging lucrative opportunities in popular water sports tourist destinations across the globe.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

