Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on Concussion Helmets during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects over the forecast period 2018-2028. The insights and analytics on the Concussion Helmets Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

North America to Become One of the Lucrative Markets for Concussion Helmets

While the global market for concussion helmets has been growing at a significant rate, a shift in focus of market players towards North American concussion helmets market has been observed in the past few years. A substantial rise in concussion helmets sales across the North American region with growing awareness among consumers and regulatory bodies is predicted.

Moreover, a mounting number of football players diagnosed with concussion-related head injuries in the U.S. is among the important factors to bolster demand for high-quality concussion helmets in North America. A research by University of Pittsburgh’s Brain Trauma Research Center finds that, in the U.S., over 300 thousand cases of sports-related concussion injuries are observed annually across the country.

The study also finds that around 34% young-adult football players in the U.S. experience a concussion at least once and more than 20% were found to have diagnosed with more than one concussion injuries each year. This signifies growing awareness about the risks of concussion injuries and potential for concussion helmets across the North American region.

After reading the Concussion Helmets Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Concussion Helmets Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

