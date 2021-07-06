South Coast Improvement, Co. Completes Renovation Project at Brookdale Cushing Park

Framingham, MA and Marion, MA, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — South Coast Improvement Company, a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, finished a renovation project at Brookdale Cushing Park. Located at 300 West Farm Road in Framingham, Brookdale Cushing Park is an independent and assisted living home, which also offers memory care services.

The Marion, Mass.-based South Coast Improvement Company completed work in two phases. The first took place in January 2020 and was completed in February 2020; the second restarting during the pandemic in July 2020 and finished in December 2020.

“You could say this was a tale of two projects—the first right before COVID and the second during the height of the pandemic,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. “That we finished Phase 2 in a timely fashion is a testimony to, first, the faith Brookdale put in South Coast to continue on the project during the pandemic and, second, the skilled and dedicated professionals we employ. Kudos to all.”

The project featured the creation of a new front entrance, coupled with an open floor plan upon entry, with a stunning double height fireplace as a focal point. Two country kitchens received makeovers, including new millwork, new lighting fixtures, new backsplash, new flooring, new cabinets and new counters.

All common areas received an upgrade, with fresh paint, appliance updates and updated fixtures.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation’s premier operator of senior living communities, operating and managing 695 communities in 42 states, with the ability to serve approximately 60,000 residents and 16,000 patients. Through these independent living, assisted living, and Alzheimer’s and dementia care communities, and through its comprehensive network of services, Brookdale provides seniors with care and services to support their lifestyle in an environment that feels like home. For more information, visit www.brookdale.com.

With its headquarters in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

