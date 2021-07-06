Predictions Against the Spread of NCAA Football Week 11 .

London, UK, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — The college football season is approaching NCAA Football Week 11. Big teams are set to play on November 14th, which will be on Saturday. As they travel to Boston College, Notre Dame is seeking to maintain their lead. Another game to watch out for is between SMU against Tulsa, where SMU is aiming for a huge road victory. In their season opener, USC narrowly beat Arizona in the Pac-12. They are now listed as the heavy favorite over Arizona. The question that everyone is asking right now is whether, this time around, Kedon Slovis and the company cover the spread.

Notre Dame vs Boston College

Last weekend saw Notre Dame securing a huge upset win over Clemson. In NCAA Football Week 11, Notre Dame is potentially setting off for a letdown. Boston College, an excellent team, will be taking on the Irish team this weekend. The Irish side will have it rough since Boston College has covered the spread in three games in their four home games this season. Phil Jurkovec, who is a Notre Dame transfer, will be leading the eagles under center. This season, he has thrown for 2,083 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions. Jurkovec developed great chemistry with Hunter Long and Zay Flowers, who are both wide receivers. This duo has covered over 500 yards. Throughout this season, BC has proved its worth to be included in the big boys league.

Even though the Irish team will be seeking to pull out a win, they won’t have an easy time with the eagle’s offensive players. Earlier in the year, they lost to North Carolina by only four points in week 9. BC nearly crushed Clemson in the same week. What will make this game special is that they will honor the fallen 9/11 hero Welles Crowther by wearing their red “Red Bandanna” uniforms?

While they were playing Syracuse last weekend, they showcased just how strong their defense is. When it comes to forcing turnovers, the eagles are regarded as the best team. Following their big home win, they will be reluctant when facing the Irish team o and their home ground.

Trojans vs Wildcats

Now that we are moving to NCAA Football Week 11, it is clear that USC isn’t getting as many points as thru owe to. When it comes to the offensive formation, there is just no stopping for the Trojans. They overpowered the wildcat’s defense with ease. In their season opener, they escaped defeat narrowly and avoided an upset when they beat Arizona State. In the last three minutes of the game against the Sun Devils, the Trojans scored two touchdowns, which rallied them 3 points.

