Upgrade Now – MDaemon Messaging Server v21 is Available

Grapevine, United States of America, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — MDaemon Messaging Server 21.0.2 is released. This version provides new features, fixes and security improvements, including updated ClamAV engine and Let’s Encrypt scrypt.

If you are currently running MDaemon Email Server v.20 or older, you’re not covered by the new security features or fixes. Upgrading to version 21 means you’ll get the most up-to-date anti-spam and security features to protect your organization from email-borne threats, as well as improved existing features. If you’re running an older version, you could be more vulnerable to security threats without the updated patches. You may also be experiencing performance issues on that older version. If you continue to run an older version, you’ll miss out on the following benefits:

* Deferred Message Queue improves message delivery performance.

* Authentication Failure Log allows administrators to track authentication failures for SMTP, IMAP, POP.

* Multiple Mobile theme improvements for MDaemon Webmail, including a responsive design that adjusts to any screen size.

* MTA Strict Transport Security, which improves email security by requiring email to be sent to an authenticated server using good encryption.

* Compromised Password Check compares users’ passwords against a list of passwords that have been found in a data breach and prevents users from using passwords on that list.

* Improved Remote Administration for increased ease of use.

* Clustering Support allows multiple MDaemon servers to distribute mail delivery processes and provides improved protection against system interruptions.

* MDaemon Connector is updated to version 7.0.4.

* ClamAV is updated to version 0.103.2.

* Improved MDMigrator compatibility with newer versions of Exchange and Outlook.

* MDaemon’s XMPP server now supports persistent chat rooms, which don’t need to be recreated every time all users leave the room.

* The option to copy all system generated postmaster notifications to global or domain admins now can be applied to more notifications, such as Account Freeze and Disable, No Such User, Disk Error, Low Disk Space, and Beta and AV expiration.

Also, the updated Let’s Encrypt script enables you to get an ECDSA certificate. Let’s Encrypt is currently only supporting ECDSA certificates via their staging system and via an allowed accounts list in production. If you’d like to request it from their production system, comment out lines 747 – 753 in MDaemon\LetsEncrypt\LetsEncrypt.ps1. If you comment out these lines and request an ECDSA certificate without being on the allow list, you will get an RSA certificate.

See all the updates you can access in MDaemon Email Server 21: http://files.altn.com/MDaemon/Release/relnotes_en.html . If you are a current MDaemon license holder you can upgrade to version 21 for free, and expired renewals can upgrade at a deeply discounted rate. Find more at https://www.altn.com/Products/MDaemon-Email-Server-Windows/Features/ .