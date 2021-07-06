Sarah Lazow, the Film Producer, Has proved Her Mettle and worth with Her Two Releases

New York, NY, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Sarah Lazow, a Film Producer, needs no formal introduction, for most people in the American film and TV industry know her well. Even most of her audiences are well-versed with her contribution to the Hollywood entertainment industry. It is not that she has been around for a long time in the industry, but she has made heads turn even in the short duration. Sarah had decided to become a film and TV producer early on, a woman showcasing the true spirit and leadership skills. The camera’s flash attracted her, but she always wanted to be behind the lens and not in front. She always aimed to be in charge of the unit and be at the center stage. Sarah Lazow opened her production house called Marada Pictures before announcing her first film called ‘The Weekend.’

Stella Meghie, known for her movie ‘Jean of the Johanses’ and ‘Everything Everything,’ came onboard as the director with her script. The movie depicted the caustic story of a stand-up comedian portrayed ably by Sasheer Zamata, known for her work in the TV series ‘Saturday Night Live.’ The movie’s other actors included DeWanda Wise, Y’lan Noel, Tone Bell, and Kym Whitley. Sarah took the movie to the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018 for a grand premiere. The movie was well accepted by critics and her colleagues from the industry. A year later, in 2019, The Weekend was released across the US for the public. The results were more than encouraging for Sarah Lazow, Film Producer – the public loved the narrative and the storyline. They appreciated the crew’s honest attempt to make a woman-centric movie taking a dig at life most naturally and humorously.

Post the glory and success of her maiden movie as a producer, Sarah took up a project and became the Executive Producer of a Netflix Original TV series called the V-Wars. An anthology and science fiction, this series was a different genre – it was horror and comedy, two in one. The storyline was written and directed by Jonathan Maberry. The series starred some of the best-known people from the American cine world- Ian Somerhalder, Kyle Breitkopf, Peter Outerbridge, Adrian Holmes, and Jacky Lal. The series was premiered on the 5th of December in 2019 and ran successfully for one season before taking off the air in March 2020. Two ambitious projects and Sarah Lazow, Film Producer, hit the nail with an absolute seamless execution at the backend. Her dedicated efforts to showcase women and include inclusivity as a topic in her movies are laudable and praiseworthy.