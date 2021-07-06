Remember these things before you buy 2 bhk apartments for sale in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — If you are investing in buying a new house, be it for a residential purpose or as an investment, it is a crucial decision to make. You do not make such decisions out of the blue moon, it usually takes at least a year of planning, in terms of finances and ideas too.

Hence, it is important that you keep all your factors in mind. Buying a house involves taking care of finances and a lot of paperwork.

However, before you even finalize the apartment, you need to take care of a few things and make sure the checklist is ticked.

Here are a few crucial things to remember before buying 2 bhk flats in Bangalore:

Property Price:

The first and foremost thing to remember is to fix the price or the budget. It is easier to shortlist the properties of your choice if you know your budget and how much you are willing to spend on buying an apartment. This also reduces distractions. There are many ways of finding a property in your budget, you can rely on both online and offline reliable sources like review websites, real estate magazines, local people, etc. As far as Sri Parvata Builders HSR Layout is concerned, the project offers comfortable and spacious apartments at affordable prices.

Flat’s Carpet Area:

There are two types of areas in the real estate market when it comes to buying a built property. One is a super built-up area and another is a carpet area. Super built up area is the whole area inclusive of elevator space, the thickness of walls, shafts, stairs, and others. The carpet area on the other hand is the actual area between the walls of the apartment. This is the area that you will be able to use within the apartment.

Land Record:

It is an important document to consider. The area or the piece of land on which your apartment is constructed is very important. You should know about the soil quality of the land. The land must be clear of all dues and titles. Before you purchase 3 bhk apartments for sale in Bangalore, verify the title deed and check all the details such as ownership. Rights, etc.

Legal Check of Property:

Make sure that the 3 bhk flats in Bangalore that you are buying are legally authorized and the builder has all the rights to conduct the construction. The builder should have the approvals and NOC from the required parties and authorities. In case you are taking a home loan, the concerned bank will also verify the property you are buying before sanctioning the loan. Sriparvata Builders Bangalore always verify every documentation data before you proceed.

Apart from the above factors, things to remember while buying a property include:

Builder-Buyer Agreement

Reputation of the builder and the bank financing the loan

Location of the Flat

Hidden and Additional Charges, if any.

